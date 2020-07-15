/
2 bedroom apartments
279 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL
Biscayne Park
11303 NE 11th Pl
11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit.
Biscayne Park
733 NE 118 Street
733 Northeast 118th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
ART DECO HOUSE FRONT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, FURNISHED, FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY, WOOD FLOORS. DESIGNER DECORATOR IN BISCAYNE PARK, VERY COZY AND FRIENDLY NEIBOORHOOD.
Biscayne Park
10921 NE 9th Ct
10921 Northeast 9th Court, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL BISCAYNE PARK. UPDATED, PLENTY OF PARKING, LARGE BACK YARD WHICH IS FENCED IN. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. FAST APPROVAL.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park
Verified
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Biscayne Park
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft.
Biscayne Park
1624 NE 109th St
1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 sqft
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay.
Biscayne Park
1350 Northeast 119th Street
1350 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
952 sqft
1350 Northeast 119th Street Apt #4, Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed. 1350 NE 119th St # 4 MIAMI, FL 33161.
Central North Miami
13205 N Miami Ave
13205 North Miami Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Interior Design by Aleksander Alembert, Fully furnished home that was once owned by the famous portrait artist and photographer of the Royal families and Hollywood celebrities. Don't look any further.
Miami Shores
225 NE 105th St
225 Northeast 105th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1374 sqft
UPDATED BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH POSSIBILITY TO MAKE A 3 BEDROOM. THE HOME FEATURES A LARGE MASTER WITH GOOD CLOSET SPACE. THE KITCHEN IS LARGE, BRIGHT AND OPEN. NICE ENTERTAINING HOME WITH EXPANSIVE PRIVATE YARD. HIGH CEILINGS AND FIREPLACE.
Central North Miami
13455 NE 10th Ave
13455 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
VERY NICE 2 BEDS APARTMENT LAUNDRY FACILITY, COVERED PARQUING AND POOL
Miami Shores
114 114
114 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
This is a Condo located at 1800 Northeast 114th Street #402, Miami, has 2 beds, 3 baths, and approximately 1,950 square feet. The property was built in 1975.
Central North Miami
1470 NE 123rd Street Unit A209
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A LOT OF LIGHT AND HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BIG BATHROOMS, GREAT SUNLIGHT THROUGH BIG WINDOWS.
Sans Souci Estates
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1023 sqft
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Biscayne Park
1370 Northeast 119th Street
1370 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
1370 Northeast 119th Street, North Miami, FL - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Miami Shores
9220 Biscayne Blvd
9220 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Adorable apartment in MIMO! Renovated furnished one bedroom with a bathroom, open kitchen floor plan and with washer and dryer in the unit, ready to move in! Walking distance to restaurants and shops. First month, last month and deposit is required.
Miami Shores
1329 NE 105th St
1329 Northeast 105th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
COMPLETELY REMODELED UNIT AND BUILDING. 2BED/2BATH, 1029SQFT, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN, WASHER&DRYER INSIDE UNIT, 2 PARKING SPACES,
1991 NE 123rd St
1991 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Amazing 2 bedroom townhouse with a patio and access to the canal. Only a few minutes away from the ocean and all of the activities. Close to shops, including Whole Foods, school, restaurants and 7 minutes drive from Aventura Mall.
Biscayne Park
1000 Quayside Ter
1000 Quayside Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This unit is a premier SOUTHEAST corner unit with tons of natural light on a 34 acre gated property with 24/7 private security.
Biscayne Park
1320 NE 118th St
1320 Northeast 118th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Furnished Apartment for Rent with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in North Miami! Great location close to Biscayne Blvd, FIU, Johnson Wales, Barry University, Publix, Whole Foods, Aldi and Starbucks. Near excellent shopping and restaurants.
Central North Miami
1647 NE 124th Ln
1647 Northeast 124th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Hello THIS IS A Month to Month RENTAL PROPERTY 2 bed 1 bath Come stay at our cozy, safe, and inviting rental home. Located near U. S. 1 (Biscayne Boulevard). Short drive or bike ride to The Beach and Bel Harbor.
Miami Shores
11045 NE 2nd Ave
11045 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Totally remodeled 2 bed/1 bath 700sq.ft. unit on an oversized corner lot located just across the street from Barry University. This duplex was just renovated from top to bottom.
Biscayne Park
11111 Biscayne Blvd
11111 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1353 sqft
Wide views of Biscayne Bay from every room! Split floor plan, marble floors, spacious 2/2 with lots of closets. Enclosed balcony for additional space. Heated pool, 24 hour security, valet parking, 1 parking space. 23 acre gated community.
Biscayne Park
1218 NE 112 ST
1218 NE 112th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 2019 BUILD. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHS RIGHT NEXT TO BISCAYNE PARK.
Central North Miami
12105 Northeast 11th Place
12105 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
716 sqft
12105 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Property Description: Unfurnished 1 bedroom plus Den 1.
