3901 Island Estates Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator playground pool hot tub tennis court wine room

AVENTURA MOST EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT VILLA IN THE PRESTIGIOUS, PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY OF ISLAND ESTATES. CELEBRATED OPULENCE & TIMELESS LUXURY IN THIS MEDITERRANEAN MANSION WITH 6 BR/8.5 BA, OVER 7,300SQFT WATER VIEWS, PRIVATE MARINA. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, ELEVATOR, DUAL HUGE MASTER BEDROOMS, WINE ROOM, WET BAR, FIREPLACE, STEAM SHOWER, HEATED POOL/SPA, GOURMET & OUTDOOR KITCHEN, 2 STORY FOYER, OUTDOOR TERRACE, 50' BOAT SLIP INCLUDED DEEDED DOCK. A TRUE OASIS, LIVE ON YOUR OWN PRIVATE ISLAND . ENJOY THE AMENITIES OF THE WILLIAMS ISLAND & PRIVE FIVE STAR AMENITIES 16 TENNIS COURTS, SPA, INDOOR LAP POOL, HAIR SALON, 3 RESTAURANTS, CIGAR LOUNGE, MARINA FOR YACHTS, KIDS PLAYGROUND, DOGGIES HILL PLAY AREA, WALKING/RUNNING TRAIL & MUCH MORE!!