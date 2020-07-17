All apartments in Aventura
Find more places like 3625 North Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
3625 North Country Club Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

3625 North Country Club Drive

3625 North Country Club Drive · (786) 266-5766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aventura
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. No pets allowed. Completely Upgraded & Redone Corner Unit with amazing waterviews of the golfcourse, ocean, lake, canal and marina. This 2 Bed and 2 Bath has a Master Suite including a dressing room and full bath. Building Has All Amenities Including 24 Hr Security - Office And Manager - Pool - Spa - Gym - Card room - Library .Very Close To Aventura Mall And Restaurants. Deeded Covered Parking. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3599624 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 North Country Club Drive have any available units?
3625 North Country Club Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3625 North Country Club Drive have?
Some of 3625 North Country Club Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 North Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3625 North Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 North Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3625 North Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3625 North Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3625 North Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 3625 North Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 North Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 North Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3625 North Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 3625 North Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 3625 North Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 North Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 North Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 North Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 North Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3625 North Country Club Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway
Aventura, FL 33180
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr
Aventura, FL 33180
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St
Aventura, FL 33180

Similar Pages

Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Aventura Dog Friendly ApartmentsAventura Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity