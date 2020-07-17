Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. No pets allowed. Completely Upgraded & Redone Corner Unit with amazing waterviews of the golfcourse, ocean, lake, canal and marina. This 2 Bed and 2 Bath has a Master Suite including a dressing room and full bath. Building Has All Amenities Including 24 Hr Security - Office And Manager - Pool - Spa - Gym - Card room - Library .Very Close To Aventura Mall And Restaurants. Deeded Covered Parking. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3599624 ]