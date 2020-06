Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym pool internet access tennis court valet service

MAGNIFICENT FURNISHED APARTMENT WITH A BRAND NEW OPEN KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW FURNITURE. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN , PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT, BRAND NEW SILK SHADES , TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. MYSTIC POINTE TOWER 500 WITH ALL THE AMENITIES!

FREE WIFI AND CABLE, 24/7 CONCEIRGE, GYM, POOL ON THE INTRACOASTAL, MARINA, TENNIS COURTS, FITNESS CLASSES, VALET, UPSCALE AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING.