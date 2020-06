Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub lobby tennis court

Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies. The complex site on 24 acres with a renovated lobby, clubhouse, spa, two swimming pools, tennis courts, party room and marina mooring up to 65 foot yatchs.