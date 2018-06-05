3001 NE 185th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath residence with 10' high ceilings overlooking the pool area in the beautiful City of Aventura. Open kitchen with granite counter, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, huge bathroom with bathtub and shower, NEW LAMINATED FLOORS AND FRESHLY PAINTED! Washer and Dryer inside of the Unit. Alaqua is a Mediterranean style gated community in a great location, great schools, house of worship, just minutes away from the Aventura Mall and the beach. 1 assigned parking space #370 & awesome amenities: tropical lushly landscaped pool area, Gym ,Community Room and much more…