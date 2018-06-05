All apartments in Aventura
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:27 PM

3001 NE 185th St

3001 Northeast 185th Street · (954) 558-3132
Location

3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL 33180
Adventure Town Center

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 330 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath residence with 10' high ceilings overlooking the pool area in the beautiful City of Aventura. Open kitchen with granite counter, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, huge bathroom with bathtub and shower, NEW LAMINATED FLOORS AND FRESHLY PAINTED! Washer and Dryer inside of the Unit. Alaqua is a Mediterranean style gated community in a great location, great schools, house of worship, just minutes away from the Aventura Mall and the beach. 1 assigned parking space #370 & awesome amenities: tropical lushly landscaped pool area, Gym ,Community Room and much more…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 NE 185th St have any available units?
3001 NE 185th St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3001 NE 185th St have?
Some of 3001 NE 185th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 NE 185th St currently offering any rent specials?
3001 NE 185th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 NE 185th St pet-friendly?
No, 3001 NE 185th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3001 NE 185th St offer parking?
Yes, 3001 NE 185th St does offer parking.
Does 3001 NE 185th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 NE 185th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 NE 185th St have a pool?
Yes, 3001 NE 185th St has a pool.
Does 3001 NE 185th St have accessible units?
No, 3001 NE 185th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 NE 185th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 NE 185th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 NE 185th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 NE 185th St does not have units with air conditioning.
