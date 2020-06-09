2991 NE 185th St

Amenities

hardwood floors garage gym pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Enjoy living in this spacious tri-level townhome condo that features foyer and 2 car garage on first floor; kitchen, dining & living room on second level; 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on third level. Tile flooring on first and second level and wood flooring on third level. Located at Aventi Condo, a family oriented community, that offers a club house, pool, exercise room, boat dock, in the best location of Aventura, only minutes away of Aventi Mall, restaurants, shopping and supermarkets. Easy to show.