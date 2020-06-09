All apartments in Aventura
2991 NE 185th St

2991 Northeast 185th Street · (786) 587-8896
Location

2991 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL 33180
Adventure Town Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1702 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy living in this spacious tri-level townhome condo that features foyer and 2 car garage on first floor; kitchen, dining & living room on second level; 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on third level. Tile flooring on first and second level and wood flooring on third level. Located at Aventi Condo, a family oriented community, that offers a club house, pool, exercise room, boat dock, in the best location of Aventura, only minutes away of Aventi Mall, restaurants, shopping and supermarkets. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2991 NE 185th St have any available units?
2991 NE 185th St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2991 NE 185th St have?
Some of 2991 NE 185th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2991 NE 185th St currently offering any rent specials?
2991 NE 185th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2991 NE 185th St pet-friendly?
No, 2991 NE 185th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 2991 NE 185th St offer parking?
Yes, 2991 NE 185th St does offer parking.
Does 2991 NE 185th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2991 NE 185th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2991 NE 185th St have a pool?
Yes, 2991 NE 185th St has a pool.
Does 2991 NE 185th St have accessible units?
No, 2991 NE 185th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2991 NE 185th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2991 NE 185th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2991 NE 185th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2991 NE 185th St does not have units with air conditioning.
