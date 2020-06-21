2960 NE 207th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Corner unit 1 Bed + Den with a sliding window , Very large Private Balcony

Floor to Ceiling Windows, shades/blackouts,European Style Cabinetry, Porcelain Floors, Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Full-Size Washer and Dryer, Walk-in Closet, 24-Hour Security Front Desk, 5th Floor Amenity Deck, Sunrise Pool, Fully Equipped Fitness Center, Multi-Purpose Social Room. Aventura Parksquare offers luxury residential residences, high-end offices,l, state-of-the-art Wellness center, and a 55,000 sq. ft. retail center featuring a variety of restaurants, cafes and fitness centers. This is the only project in Aventura that combines the very best of modern wellness lifestyle ,Urban Residential Living in Aventura.