Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:15 AM

2960 NE 207th St

2960 NE 207th St · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2960 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 910 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Corner unit 1 Bed + Den with a sliding window , Very large Private Balcony
Floor to Ceiling Windows, shades/blackouts,European Style Cabinetry, Porcelain Floors, Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Full-Size Washer and Dryer, Walk-in Closet, 24-Hour Security Front Desk, 5th Floor Amenity Deck, Sunrise Pool, Fully Equipped Fitness Center, Multi-Purpose Social Room. Aventura Parksquare offers luxury residential residences, high-end offices,l, state-of-the-art Wellness center, and a 55,000 sq. ft. retail center featuring a variety of restaurants, cafes and fitness centers. This is the only project in Aventura that combines the very best of modern wellness lifestyle ,Urban Residential Living in Aventura.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 NE 207th St have any available units?
2960 NE 207th St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2960 NE 207th St have?
Some of 2960 NE 207th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 NE 207th St currently offering any rent specials?
2960 NE 207th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 NE 207th St pet-friendly?
No, 2960 NE 207th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 2960 NE 207th St offer parking?
No, 2960 NE 207th St does not offer parking.
Does 2960 NE 207th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 NE 207th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 NE 207th St have a pool?
Yes, 2960 NE 207th St has a pool.
Does 2960 NE 207th St have accessible units?
No, 2960 NE 207th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 NE 207th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 NE 207th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 NE 207th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2960 NE 207th St does not have units with air conditioning.
