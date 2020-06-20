2950 NE 201st Ter

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Completely remodeled apt located in a highly sought area in the heart of Aventura. Across the Aventura Mall,library and the new under Construction Publix, also located near mayor shopping centers, schools(k-12), Aventura Hospital and Gulf Stream park, mayor highways, minutes to the beach. This condo community features a heated swimming pool facing lake, gym and more. One of least expensive communities in the area for living. If considering renting, has a potential to generate investors income. The property is full furniture except Matrix.

Call listing agent o text for showing lock box cod.