All apartments in Aventura
Find more places like 2950 NE 201st Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
2950 NE 201st Ter
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:53 AM

2950 NE 201st Ter

2950 Northeast 201st Terrace · (954) 226-1865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aventura
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2950 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit E214 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Completely remodeled apt located in a highly sought area in the heart of Aventura. Across the Aventura Mall,library and the new under Construction Publix, also located near mayor shopping centers, schools(k-12), Aventura Hospital and Gulf Stream park, mayor highways, minutes to the beach. This condo community features a heated swimming pool facing lake, gym and more. One of least expensive communities in the area for living. If considering renting, has a potential to generate investors income. The property is full furniture except Matrix.
Call listing agent o text for showing lock box cod.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 NE 201st Ter have any available units?
2950 NE 201st Ter has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2950 NE 201st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2950 NE 201st Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 NE 201st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2950 NE 201st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 2950 NE 201st Ter offer parking?
No, 2950 NE 201st Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2950 NE 201st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 NE 201st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 NE 201st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2950 NE 201st Ter has a pool.
Does 2950 NE 201st Ter have accessible units?
No, 2950 NE 201st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 NE 201st Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 NE 201st Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 NE 201st Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 NE 201st Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2950 NE 201st Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway
Aventura, FL 33180
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr
Aventura, FL 33180
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St
Aventura, FL 33180

Similar Pages

Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms
Aventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAventura Apartments with Balcony
Aventura Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity