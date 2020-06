Amenities

1 bedroom 1.5 baths ground floor facing the lake with a screened balcony. In the heart of Aventura. One designated parking space convenient right outside your unit. minutes to the Mall and all major highway. walking distance to shoppes and Publix. Community pool and club house. Rent includes water and maintainence fee. No pet please. Guest parking are the last two by the corner of the building