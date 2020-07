Amenities

Spacious 1/1.5 condo located in Aventura, walking distance from Aventura Mall and 10 minutes from the beach. Priceless view from balcony and resort lifestyle with amenities that include: 2 swimming pools, exercise room, library, grill area and mini golf. No pets allowed. Renter's insurance is required. Association refundable deposit requested plus first, last and security requested by landlord.