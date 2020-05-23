All apartments in Aventura
Find more places like 20441 NE 30 avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
20441 NE 30 avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:59 PM

20441 NE 30 avenue

20441 Northeast 30th Avenue · (786) 489-0710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aventura
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20441 Northeast 30th Avenue, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
sauna
Bright & spacious 3 beds/2 baths- Beautiful 24x24 porcelain tile throughout, open kitchen with newer appliances, Large living room area, large dining room area, huge screened in balcony, washer/dryer inside unit. Basic cable and internet included. Grade A+ Schools, Conveniently located in the heart of Aventura, near supermarkets, mall, 3 mile golf course circle, entertainment & various shops. Across the street to the fabulous new mixed use development Aventura Park Square. Walking distance to houses of worship. Due to COVID everyone must wear face-masks.
ASSIGNED PARKING, PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. Villa Dorada is a great community that offers 2 pools, Gym, sauna , BBQ area, Kids playground and more. All amenities have been remodeled.
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 15TH, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20441 NE 30 avenue have any available units?
20441 NE 30 avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20441 NE 30 avenue have?
Some of 20441 NE 30 avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20441 NE 30 avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20441 NE 30 avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20441 NE 30 avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20441 NE 30 avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 20441 NE 30 avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20441 NE 30 avenue does offer parking.
Does 20441 NE 30 avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20441 NE 30 avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20441 NE 30 avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20441 NE 30 avenue has a pool.
Does 20441 NE 30 avenue have accessible units?
No, 20441 NE 30 avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20441 NE 30 avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20441 NE 30 avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 20441 NE 30 avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20441 NE 30 avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20441 NE 30 avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr
Aventura, FL 33180
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway
Aventura, FL 33180

Similar Pages

Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms
Aventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAventura Apartments with Balcony
Aventura Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity