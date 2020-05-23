20441 NE 30 avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access sauna

Bright & spacious 3 beds/2 baths- Beautiful 24x24 porcelain tile throughout, open kitchen with newer appliances, Large living room area, large dining room area, huge screened in balcony, washer/dryer inside unit. Basic cable and internet included. Grade A+ Schools, Conveniently located in the heart of Aventura, near supermarkets, mall, 3 mile golf course circle, entertainment & various shops. Across the street to the fabulous new mixed use development Aventura Park Square. Walking distance to houses of worship. Due to COVID everyone must wear face-masks.

ASSIGNED PARKING, PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. Villa Dorada is a great community that offers 2 pools, Gym, sauna , BBQ area, Kids playground and more. All amenities have been remodeled.

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 15TH, 2020