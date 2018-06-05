20341 NE 30th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful and private 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath two-story TOWNHOUSE located in prestigious Aventura. PATIO HAS BEEN ENCLOSED TO CREATE A 3rd ROOM and can be used as a guest room office, playroom or storage, has central AC with hurricane impact windows. Modern open concept kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have granite counters, marble/stone floors & custom cabinets. Walk in closets & high ceiling throughout. Includes cable,internet,water,2 pools with BBQ grills,gym,playground,party room & security guard on site. A+ school district, walking distance to Aventura Mall, grocery stores, house of worship, restaurants and shops.

CURRENT TENANT's LEASE ENDS ON AUGUST 11, 2020. Unit will be professionally cleaned and sanitized prior to start of new lease.