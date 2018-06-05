All apartments in Aventura
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:59 PM

20341 NE 30th Ave

20341 Northeast 30th Avenue · (305) 933-0523
Location

20341 Northeast 30th Avenue, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117-6 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful and private 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath two-story TOWNHOUSE located in prestigious Aventura. PATIO HAS BEEN ENCLOSED TO CREATE A 3rd ROOM and can be used as a guest room office, playroom or storage, has central AC with hurricane impact windows. Modern open concept kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have granite counters, marble/stone floors & custom cabinets. Walk in closets & high ceiling throughout. Includes cable,internet,water,2 pools with BBQ grills,gym,playground,party room & security guard on site. A+ school district, walking distance to Aventura Mall, grocery stores, house of worship, restaurants and shops.
CURRENT TENANT's LEASE ENDS ON AUGUST 11, 2020. Unit will be professionally cleaned and sanitized prior to start of new lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20341 NE 30th Ave have any available units?
20341 NE 30th Ave has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20341 NE 30th Ave have?
Some of 20341 NE 30th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20341 NE 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20341 NE 30th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20341 NE 30th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20341 NE 30th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 20341 NE 30th Ave offer parking?
No, 20341 NE 30th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20341 NE 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20341 NE 30th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20341 NE 30th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20341 NE 30th Ave has a pool.
Does 20341 NE 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 20341 NE 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20341 NE 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20341 NE 30th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20341 NE 30th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20341 NE 30th Ave has units with air conditioning.
