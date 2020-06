Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Available for rent March 3, 2020. THIS BEAUTIFUL, MODERN, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS, WITH WATER AND OCEAN VIEWS, OVERLOOKING NEW UPDATED AMENITIES, IS NOW FOR RENT! THE BUILDING JUST WENT COMPLETE RENOVATION! IT IS A FULL SERVICE COMPLEX, OFFERS 24 HOURS SECURITY, FITNESS CENTER, TWO SWIMMING POOLS, BOAT DOCK AND MORE.