Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

708 Calusa Ct

Location

708 Calusa Court, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
708 Calusa Ct Available 07/01/19 Errol Estates Country Club - Executive Home, move in ready, Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 baths in the pool community of Errol Estates. The open kitchen has Stainless appliances, Eat-in breakfast area overlooking the backyard. 3-way split plan. 3 full bathrooms on the 1st floor, Loft and 1/2 bath on the second floor. The living room is great for entertaining. French doors lead to the screened patio with large backyard. Laminate floors & Tile thru out living and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms & loft. The huge master suite overlooking the backyard, Master bath with 2 showers and garden tub his & hers walk-in closets 2 sinks and separate stall. Laundry room with washer/dryer Hookup, Oversized 2 car garage. Brick paved driveway. Lawn service is included. Small non-aggressive pets under 20 pounds with a fee accepted. Contact Maritza Westerveld 407-227-6674

(RLNE3766457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Calusa Ct have any available units?
708 Calusa Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Calusa Ct have?
Some of 708 Calusa Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Calusa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
708 Calusa Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Calusa Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Calusa Ct is pet friendly.
Does 708 Calusa Ct offer parking?
Yes, 708 Calusa Ct offers parking.
Does 708 Calusa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Calusa Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Calusa Ct have a pool?
Yes, 708 Calusa Ct has a pool.
Does 708 Calusa Ct have accessible units?
No, 708 Calusa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Calusa Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Calusa Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
