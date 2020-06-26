Amenities

708 Calusa Ct Available 07/01/19 Errol Estates Country Club - Executive Home, move in ready, Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 baths in the pool community of Errol Estates. The open kitchen has Stainless appliances, Eat-in breakfast area overlooking the backyard. 3-way split plan. 3 full bathrooms on the 1st floor, Loft and 1/2 bath on the second floor. The living room is great for entertaining. French doors lead to the screened patio with large backyard. Laminate floors & Tile thru out living and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms & loft. The huge master suite overlooking the backyard, Master bath with 2 showers and garden tub his & hers walk-in closets 2 sinks and separate stall. Laundry room with washer/dryer Hookup, Oversized 2 car garage. Brick paved driveway. Lawn service is included. Small non-aggressive pets under 20 pounds with a fee accepted. Contact Maritza Westerveld 407-227-6674



