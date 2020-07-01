All apartments in Apopka
659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE

659 Sanctuary Golf Place · No Longer Available
Location

659 Sanctuary Golf Place, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CUSTOM EXECUTIVE HOME FOR RENT @ Gated Community of SANCTUARY GOLF ESTATES. 4 Bedrooms and 3 FULL Bathrooms. Master Suite Downstairs with California closets, garden tub and Separate Shower. In-Law Suite Downstairs with its own full bathroom. The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms are upstairs with an additional den to study or watch TV.
Downstairs is also the FORMAL LIVING, FORMAL DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, NOOK , KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND COVERED LANAI.
Ceramic Tile throughout except bedrooms. Elegant Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Crown Molding. Lots of Granite countertops in KITCHEN, and Stainless Steel WALL OVEN, MICROWAVE, FRENCH DOOR FRIDGE, DISHWASHER AND COOKTOP. Also a good size PANTRY.
FENCED YARD for Privacy. Lawn Maintenance Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE have any available units?
659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE have?
Some of 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE offers parking.
Does 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE have a pool?
No, 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE have accessible units?
No, 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE has units with dishwashers.

