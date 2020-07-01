659 SANCTUARY GOLF PLACE

Amenities

CUSTOM EXECUTIVE HOME FOR RENT @ Gated Community of SANCTUARY GOLF ESTATES. 4 Bedrooms and 3 FULL Bathrooms. Master Suite Downstairs with California closets, garden tub and Separate Shower. In-Law Suite Downstairs with its own full bathroom. The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms are upstairs with an additional den to study or watch TV.

Downstairs is also the FORMAL LIVING, FORMAL DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, NOOK , KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND COVERED LANAI.

Ceramic Tile throughout except bedrooms. Elegant Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Crown Molding. Lots of Granite countertops in KITCHEN, and Stainless Steel WALL OVEN, MICROWAVE, FRENCH DOOR FRIDGE, DISHWASHER AND COOKTOP. Also a good size PANTRY.

FENCED YARD for Privacy. Lawn Maintenance Included.