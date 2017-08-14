587 DOE COVE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Under renovation! Will be ready to move-in within days! Get it before it's gone! This is one of the best values Apopka has to offer! Motivated for the right tenant! Huge enclosed Florida Room, with an equally as large fenced deck, which overlooks your fenced yard! This home has tons of custom/built-in features! Lots of closet space! Walk-in with ample shoe storage that a fashionista could envy!!! Nothing like privacy, coupled with safety and security! A quiet lake community close to the major roads and highways! Surrounded by Top Notch schools! Are you ready to call this spacious 4 bedroom house your home? Call your realtor asap!!!