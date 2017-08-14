All apartments in Apopka
Last updated April 30 2020

546 Conure St

546 Conure Street · No Longer Available
Location

546 Conure Street, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
546 Conure St Available 05/12/20 Beautiful Renovated 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Apopka - This 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home is situated in a quiet neighborhood in Apopka. The property was recently renovated and features updated tile floors & appliances.

The home also features a detached garage and the large yard is fully fenced in the back.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

For questions regarding this property call: Stephen Rock, at (407) 901-4959

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE3833917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Conure St have any available units?
546 Conure St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 546 Conure St currently offering any rent specials?
546 Conure St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Conure St pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 Conure St is pet friendly.
Does 546 Conure St offer parking?
Yes, 546 Conure St offers parking.
Does 546 Conure St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Conure St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Conure St have a pool?
No, 546 Conure St does not have a pool.
Does 546 Conure St have accessible units?
No, 546 Conure St does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Conure St have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Conure St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Conure St have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 Conure St does not have units with air conditioning.
