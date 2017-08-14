Amenities

546 Conure St Available 05/12/20 Beautiful Renovated 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Apopka - This 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home is situated in a quiet neighborhood in Apopka. The property was recently renovated and features updated tile floors & appliances.



The home also features a detached garage and the large yard is fully fenced in the back.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com



For questions regarding this property call: Stephen Rock, at (407) 901-4959



Application Fee: $50

Pet Fee: $150

Administration Fee $125



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



(RLNE3833917)