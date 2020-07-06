361 Lake McCoy Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a4a633044 ---- O - Take a look at this affordable duplex available for rent in beautiful Apopka, FL. This alluring two bedroom home will make for a great starter home anyone looking to rent and is conveniently located minutes from downtown Apopka. This home includes standard kitchen appliances and features a spacious front yard in addition to a covered lanai around back. Don\'t delay, make your appointment today!! Visit www.AllCountyCFL.com to schedule a viewing. Note: Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footage and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals. Tenants are required to obtain and show proof of Renter?s Insurance Policy Please Read: Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) With owner approval (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)