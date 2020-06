Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Spacious 4/3 Apopka home with lots of acreage. Newly remodeled with many upgrades. Spacious Living area with upgraded kitchen. Master bath includes dual vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. New Laminate and tile throughout. New paint. Large front and back yard, fenced with storage shed. Relaxing front porch. Full size guest suite above oversize garage includes private bath and private outside entrance. Perfect for guests or in-laws. Steps away from Hospital and Downtown area.