Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Open and airy 3 bedrooms 2 baths in the wonderful area of Wekiva Park. Home has ceramic tile throughout. Eat-in kitchen with lazy susan cabinet and plenty of counter space! Large pantry. Living/Dining Room combo with plant shelves along one wall for decorating pizzaz! Split bedroom plan with large walk-in closet in Master. Large linen closet for bedrooms 2 & 3. Privacy fenced yard. Near shopping, schools and much more.