3225 Rolling Hills Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 9:11 PM

3225 Rolling Hills Lane

3225 Rolling Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Rolling Hills Lane, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is gorgeous and feature plenty of space inside & out! The home is situated on a corner lot with an immaculately groomed lawn. The interior of the home is loaded with elegant details from top to bottom and features 5-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms that will be sure to suite the needs of all types. Located just a short drive from 429, the location could not be better for those who will need to access any point of Central Florida with very little traffic.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Rolling Hills Lane have any available units?
3225 Rolling Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 3225 Rolling Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Rolling Hills Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Rolling Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Rolling Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Rolling Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 3225 Rolling Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Rolling Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Rolling Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Rolling Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 3225 Rolling Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Rolling Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 3225 Rolling Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Rolling Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Rolling Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3225 Rolling Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3225 Rolling Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
