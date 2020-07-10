3028 ALESSA LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL Townhome now available to call home. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home features so many upgrades including

42”/36" staggered grey cabinets complimented by granite counter tops and matching decorative back splash, 17" diagonal tile throughout first floor, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, new washer and dryer, screened in tiled lanai. Each full bathroom features dual sinks and granite counter tops and plenty of storage. First floor half bath will impress the pickiest of guest. No need to leave your car out in the elements, you'll have plenty of room in your two car garage. This corner unit is tucked back in this beautiful gated community with just a short stroll to the community pool. Enjoy your Virtual Walk through https://www.nodalview.com/YVBeqeAD4ik1uGc8Jrit812m?viewer=mls