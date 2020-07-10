All apartments in Apopka
3028 ALESSA LOOP

3028 Alessa Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Alessa Loop, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL Townhome now available to call home. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home features so many upgrades including
42”/36" staggered grey cabinets complimented by granite counter tops and matching decorative back splash, 17" diagonal tile throughout first floor, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, new washer and dryer, screened in tiled lanai. Each full bathroom features dual sinks and granite counter tops and plenty of storage. First floor half bath will impress the pickiest of guest. No need to leave your car out in the elements, you'll have plenty of room in your two car garage. This corner unit is tucked back in this beautiful gated community with just a short stroll to the community pool. Enjoy your Virtual Walk through https://www.nodalview.com/YVBeqeAD4ik1uGc8Jrit812m?viewer=mls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 ALESSA LOOP have any available units?
3028 ALESSA LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 ALESSA LOOP have?
Some of 3028 ALESSA LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 ALESSA LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
3028 ALESSA LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 ALESSA LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 3028 ALESSA LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 3028 ALESSA LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 3028 ALESSA LOOP offers parking.
Does 3028 ALESSA LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3028 ALESSA LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 ALESSA LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 3028 ALESSA LOOP has a pool.
Does 3028 ALESSA LOOP have accessible units?
No, 3028 ALESSA LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 ALESSA LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 ALESSA LOOP has units with dishwashers.

