2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE

Amenities

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a lush-green lawn and an extended drive that leads to the side two-car garage, while the backyard offers a large patio area for cooking out and plenty of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful new cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!