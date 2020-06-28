All apartments in Apopka
Apopka, FL
2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE
2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE

2268 Kingscrest Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2268 Kingscrest Cir, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a lush-green lawn and an extended drive that leads to the side two-car garage, while the backyard offers a large patio area for cooking out and plenty of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful new cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE have any available units?
2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2268 KINGSCREST CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
