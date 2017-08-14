1919 Meadow Crest Dr

Amenities

Energy-efficient home! Great schools and convenient location, just two miles from the FL 429 interchange. Outdoor activities and family fun with Northwest Recreation Complex nearby featuring multiply athletic fields, amphitheater, walking paths and playgrounds. This functional 5bedroom 3 1/2 bth, Ranch floor plan with 2-car garage offers plenty of relaxing living areas and private nooks for every member of the family. The open family room lends itself to easy conversation with family and friends while cooking up a storm in your spacious kitchen with walk-in butler's family pantry. The first floor study offers.the perfect space to work from home. If you need more space for guests, the private study converts into a sixth bedroom with a full bath. Welcoming master suites features his and her vanities, a relaxing bedrooms tub and a large walk-in closet off the bath for varying schedules. Enjoy walk-in closets in all secondary bedrooms. Known for their energy efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving you thousands of dollars in utility bills.



