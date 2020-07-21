All apartments in Apopka
Last updated November 26 2019

1848 Dunn Cove Drive

1848 Dunn Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Dunn Cove Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning, best describes this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home located in Apopka close to shopping, restaurants, and major toll roads for an easy commute. This home has many custom finishes throughout starting with the cherry cabinets and granite counter tops in the large open kitchen to the custom tile in the bathrooms. This home features a formal living room, formal dining room, and a family room, great for entertaining. There is a 3 car garage, a covered lanai, and a private back yard. Don't delay, this home won't last!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Dunn Cove Drive have any available units?
1848 Dunn Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Dunn Cove Drive have?
Some of 1848 Dunn Cove Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Dunn Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Dunn Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Dunn Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 Dunn Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1848 Dunn Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Dunn Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 1848 Dunn Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 Dunn Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Dunn Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1848 Dunn Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Dunn Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1848 Dunn Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Dunn Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 Dunn Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
