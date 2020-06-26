Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1601 STONEYWOOD Available 07/01/19 PRISTINE 3/2 one story home in Errol Estates! - Immaculate condition for this 3/2 home WITH OFFICE that offers Open & Split floorplan w/ newer wood floors! Family room w/ 2 double sliders leading out to 17 x 13 screen covered porch. Piped for wet bar. Overlooking a beautifully landscaped backyard. Restful livingroom with fireplace. Very spacious master bedroom and bath with garden tub and separate shower stall. Two car Over sized garage with area perfect for workshop. LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED TOO! To sum it up...This charming home is in pristine condition and looking ofr new tenants as of 7/1/2019



