1601 Stoneywood Way, Apopka, FL 32712 Errol Estates Country Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1601 STONEYWOOD Available 07/01/19 PRISTINE 3/2 one story home in Errol Estates! - Immaculate condition for this 3/2 home WITH OFFICE that offers Open & Split floorplan w/ newer wood floors! Family room w/ 2 double sliders leading out to 17 x 13 screen covered porch. Piped for wet bar. Overlooking a beautifully landscaped backyard. Restful livingroom with fireplace. Very spacious master bedroom and bath with garden tub and separate shower stall. Two car Over sized garage with area perfect for workshop. LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED TOO! To sum it up...This charming home is in pristine condition and looking ofr new tenants as of 7/1/2019
(RLNE2406607)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 STONEYWOOD have any available units?
1601 STONEYWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 STONEYWOOD have?
Some of 1601 STONEYWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 STONEYWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
1601 STONEYWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 STONEYWOOD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 STONEYWOOD is pet friendly.
Does 1601 STONEYWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 1601 STONEYWOOD offers parking.
Does 1601 STONEYWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 STONEYWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 STONEYWOOD have a pool?
No, 1601 STONEYWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 1601 STONEYWOOD have accessible units?
No, 1601 STONEYWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 STONEYWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 STONEYWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.