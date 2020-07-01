1369 TINDARO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a gorgeously landscaped lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a large charming patio, and plenty of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features vaulted ceilings, lots of open living space for making long-lasting memories, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and spacious bedrooms that are great for relaxing after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, a beautiful breakfast bar, and lots of cabinetry for your culinary convenience. Make this your home and apply today!