Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:16 AM

1369 TINDARO DRIVE

1369 Tindaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1369 Tindaro Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a gorgeously landscaped lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a large charming patio, and plenty of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features vaulted ceilings, lots of open living space for making long-lasting memories, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and spacious bedrooms that are great for relaxing after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, a beautiful breakfast bar, and lots of cabinetry for your culinary convenience. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 TINDARO DRIVE have any available units?
1369 TINDARO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1369 TINDARO DRIVE have?
Some of 1369 TINDARO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 TINDARO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1369 TINDARO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 TINDARO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1369 TINDARO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1369 TINDARO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1369 TINDARO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1369 TINDARO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1369 TINDARO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 TINDARO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1369 TINDARO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1369 TINDARO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1369 TINDARO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 TINDARO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1369 TINDARO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

