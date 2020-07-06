All apartments in Apopka
1302 Chebon Ct -G

1302 Chebon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Chebon Court, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/215227f0ac ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom townhome is located just off Errol Parkway in the quiet community of Errol Estates convenient to local shopping, dining, and nearby Historic Downtown Apopka. It includes a open floor plan that has laminate flooring in the living room, a nicely appointed kitchen with breakfast bar, three full bathrooms, a large sun-room with a view of Lake Francis and a 1 car garage, the other side is unavailable. Sorry, no pets. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs. Basic Lawn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Chebon Ct -G have any available units?
1302 Chebon Ct -G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1302 Chebon Ct -G currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Chebon Ct -G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Chebon Ct -G pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Chebon Ct -G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1302 Chebon Ct -G offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Chebon Ct -G offers parking.
Does 1302 Chebon Ct -G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Chebon Ct -G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Chebon Ct -G have a pool?
No, 1302 Chebon Ct -G does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Chebon Ct -G have accessible units?
No, 1302 Chebon Ct -G does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Chebon Ct -G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Chebon Ct -G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Chebon Ct -G have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Chebon Ct -G does not have units with air conditioning.

