1302 Chebon Ct -G

Amenities

24hr maintenance garage online portal

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/215227f0ac ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom townhome is located just off Errol Parkway in the quiet community of Errol Estates convenient to local shopping, dining, and nearby Historic Downtown Apopka. It includes a open floor plan that has laminate flooring in the living room, a nicely appointed kitchen with breakfast bar, three full bathrooms, a large sun-room with a view of Lake Francis and a 1 car garage, the other side is unavailable. Sorry, no pets. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs. Basic Lawn