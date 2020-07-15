All apartments in Apopka
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

1257 Crossfield Drive

1257 Crossfield Drive · (321) 236-6009
Location

1257 Crossfield Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Crossfield Drive have any available units?
1257 Crossfield Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1257 Crossfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Crossfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Crossfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Crossfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1257 Crossfield Drive offer parking?
No, 1257 Crossfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1257 Crossfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Crossfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Crossfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1257 Crossfield Drive has a pool.
Does 1257 Crossfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1257 Crossfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Crossfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Crossfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Crossfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Crossfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
