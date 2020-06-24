All apartments in Apopka
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

1234 Villa Lane #142

1234 Villa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
2/2 Villa in Errol Estates - Quaint 2-bedroom, 2-bath villa provides washer/dryer, wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and more. Errol Estates is close proximity to shopping, restaurants, 441 and Toll Road 429 and the 414. One vehicle will receive a parking permit, 2nd car will need to be parked in overflow lot, no more than 2 cars are permitted per HOA. Separate HOA application needs to be filled out. Sorry no pets, per HOA. Call or email now for more information!

Directions: From 441 & the 429 head west, turn right onto Erroll Pkwy., Continue on Errol Pkwy. toward golf club, Turn right onto Villa Lane, follow one way road to Villa's parking area.

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224
amy@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Villa Lane #142 have any available units?
1234 Villa Lane #142 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1234 Villa Lane #142 currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Villa Lane #142 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Villa Lane #142 pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Villa Lane #142 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1234 Villa Lane #142 offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Villa Lane #142 offers parking.
Does 1234 Villa Lane #142 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 Villa Lane #142 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Villa Lane #142 have a pool?
No, 1234 Villa Lane #142 does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Villa Lane #142 have accessible units?
No, 1234 Villa Lane #142 does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Villa Lane #142 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Villa Lane #142 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Villa Lane #142 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Villa Lane #142 does not have units with air conditioning.
