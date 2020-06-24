1234 Villa Lane #142

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

2/2 Villa in Errol Estates - Quaint 2-bedroom, 2-bath villa provides washer/dryer, wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and more. Errol Estates is close proximity to shopping, restaurants, 441 and Toll Road 429 and the 414. One vehicle will receive a parking permit, 2nd car will need to be parked in overflow lot, no more than 2 cars are permitted per HOA. Separate HOA application needs to be filled out. Sorry no pets, per HOA. Call or email now for more information!



Directions: From 441 & the 429 head west, turn right onto Erroll Pkwy., Continue on Errol Pkwy. toward golf club, Turn right onto Villa Lane, follow one way road to Villa's parking area.



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224

amy@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



