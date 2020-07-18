All apartments in Apopka
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE

1218 Villa Lane · (407) 333-1010 ext. 121
Location

1218 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE · Avail. Aug 13

$1,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1073 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE Available 08/13/20 Apopka 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, $1295.00 - 2/2.5, Two Story Town Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Disposal, Kitchen Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Hookups, Carpet and Tile Throughout, Walk-In Closets, Covered Patio, NO Pets, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1974, 1073 Sqft.

Directions: I-4 W to Altamonte Springs / Apopka, Take Exit 92 for FL-436 toward Altamonte Springs/Apopka, Turn onto FL-436 W/W State Road 436 (signs for Apopka), Continue straight onto US-441 S/E Main St., Turn right toward Errol Pkwy., Turn right onto Errol Pkwy., Turn right to stay on Golf Course Dr., Golf Course Dr turns left and becomes Villa Ln Home will be on the Left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4161988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE have any available units?
1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE have?
Some of 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE offer parking?
No, 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE have a pool?
No, 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
