1187 WELCH HILL CIRCLE

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a beautifully landscaped, lush green lawn, while the backyard offers a charming sunroom that is perfect for your morning cup of coffee and outdoor entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and a master bath complete with a garden tub, a large vanity, and access to a walk-in closet. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with upgraded appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!