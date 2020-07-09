1036 Royal Oaks Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07c1424030 ---- Apopka 3BR 2BA in Royal Oaks Estates subdivision. Living room and dining room combo, eat in space in kitchen with pass thru window/breakfast bar to living room. VOLUME CEILINGS, laminate and tile floors- NO CARPET! Stone counters in kitchen with oversized sink and solid wood cabinets with crown molding. Master bath features GARDEN TUB/shower combo. Sliding doors from master bedroom to covered lanai. HUGE fenced in yard with mature oak trees, sprinkler system. 2 car attached garage with W/D hookups. COMMUNITY POOL and TENNIS. Drive by first, then call for appointment. COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! https://showmojo.com/l/07c1424030 Community Pool Covered Porch Tennis Courts