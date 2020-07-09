All apartments in Apopka
1036 Royal Oaks Drive

1036 Royal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Royal Oaks Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07c1424030 ---- Apopka 3BR 2BA in Royal Oaks Estates subdivision. Living room and dining room combo, eat in space in kitchen with pass thru window/breakfast bar to living room. VOLUME CEILINGS, laminate and tile floors- NO CARPET! Stone counters in kitchen with oversized sink and solid wood cabinets with crown molding. Master bath features GARDEN TUB/shower combo. Sliding doors from master bedroom to covered lanai. HUGE fenced in yard with mature oak trees, sprinkler system. 2 car attached garage with W/D hookups. COMMUNITY POOL and TENNIS. Drive by first, then call for appointment. COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! https://showmojo.com/l/07c1424030 Community Pool Covered Porch Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Royal Oaks Drive have any available units?
1036 Royal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 Royal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1036 Royal Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Royal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Royal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Royal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Royal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1036 Royal Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Royal Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1036 Royal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Royal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Royal Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1036 Royal Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 1036 Royal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1036 Royal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Royal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Royal Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

