1012 Villa Ln.

AVAILABLE MARCH 29, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great two bedroom condo is located just off Errol Parkway in the quiet community of Errol Club Villas convenient to local shopping, dining, and nearby Historic Downtown Apopka. It includes a spacious floor plan that has tile flooring in the living room, a nicely appointed kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, vaulted ceilings, private bathrooms, patio, and large sunroom. This golf community also features a clubhouse with tennis courts and a sparkling swimming pool. Sorry, no pets.



