All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1012 Villa Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1012 Villa Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 Villa Ln.

1012 Villa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1012 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6b863e004 ----
AVAILABLE MARCH 29, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great two bedroom condo is located just off Errol Parkway in the quiet community of Errol Club Villas convenient to local shopping, dining, and nearby Historic Downtown Apopka. It includes a spacious floor plan that has tile flooring in the living room, a nicely appointed kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, vaulted ceilings, private bathrooms, patio, and large sunroom. This golf community also features a clubhouse with tennis courts and a sparkling swimming pool. Sorry, no pets.

Lawn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Villa Ln. have any available units?
1012 Villa Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Villa Ln. have?
Some of 1012 Villa Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Villa Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Villa Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Villa Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Villa Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1012 Villa Ln. offer parking?
No, 1012 Villa Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Villa Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Villa Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Villa Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Villa Ln. has a pool.
Does 1012 Villa Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1012 Villa Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Villa Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Villa Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with BalconyApopka Apartments with Gym
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College