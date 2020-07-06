All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 10 East Thrush Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
10 East Thrush Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

10 East Thrush Street

10 Thrush Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10 Thrush Street, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Split floor plan home located right off of Park Ave in Apopka! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers ceramic tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Living room with a wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen with bar, spacious master bedroom, master bath with his and her sinks, one car garage, and much more...

Available Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 East Thrush Street have any available units?
10 East Thrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 East Thrush Street have?
Some of 10 East Thrush Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 East Thrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 East Thrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 East Thrush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 East Thrush Street is pet friendly.
Does 10 East Thrush Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 East Thrush Street offers parking.
Does 10 East Thrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 East Thrush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 East Thrush Street have a pool?
No, 10 East Thrush Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 East Thrush Street have accessible units?
No, 10 East Thrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 East Thrush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 East Thrush Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College