957 APPLE LANE

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable Lake Brantley School district. Home has newer kitchen with all newer cabinets and newer appliances. This home is a breath of fresh air, when you walk through the doors you have a large open dining room/ living room combo with light colored wood floors and neutral colored walls, all white mini blinds give it that crisp clean feel. Three large bedrooms also have the light colored wood floors with lots of windows and large closets. Master bedroom also is oversized and would be perfect for the larger bedroom furniture, his and her separate closet space. Large white vanity is the perfect accent against the light colored walls, bath has separate shower and toilet area for the added privacy. Large hall bath with tub/shower combo so if taking long bubble baths is what you desire, you've got it in this bath. Kitchen has dinette located at one end of the room and family-room at the other end of the kitchen. Location, Location, Location close to I-4, 436, 434, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and bus system. The neighborhood is just gorgeous all the homes are well maintained and beautifully manicured lawns. You wont feel like a renter in this neighborhood thats for sure. This home will not last long, so give me a call today to setup and appointment to view.