Altamonte Springs, FL
942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B

942 Lake Destiny Road · No Longer Available
Location

942 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
DESTINY SPRINGS CONDO - ALTAMONTE SPRINGS - Spacious 1BR/1BA downstairs condo. Lots of tile. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large pantry, freshly painted, new vanity in bathroom, large living/dining room, screened porch overlooking the community pool. New Air Conditioner for energy efficiency. Lots of community amenities. Destiny Springs has 3 community pools, dock, boat launch area, tennis courts, car wash area, and 2 laundry facilities. It is surrounded by Lake Destiny and Springwood Lake. Located in Altamonte Springs, close proximity to Cranes Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland, and more. Tenants must be approved by Condo Board Association.

Application fees are $85.00 per adult over 18. $275.00 administrative fee. Hamptonandhampton.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5535166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B have any available units?
942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B have?
Some of 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B currently offering any rent specials?
942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B pet-friendly?
No, 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B offer parking?
No, 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B does not offer parking.
Does 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B have a pool?
Yes, 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B has a pool.
Does 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B have accessible units?
No, 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B does not have accessible units.
Does 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B does not have units with dishwashers.
