942 LAKE DESTINY ROAD UNIT B

DESTINY SPRINGS CONDO - ALTAMONTE SPRINGS - Spacious 1BR/1BA downstairs condo. Lots of tile. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large pantry, freshly painted, new vanity in bathroom, large living/dining room, screened porch overlooking the community pool. New Air Conditioner for energy efficiency. Lots of community amenities. Destiny Springs has 3 community pools, dock, boat launch area, tennis courts, car wash area, and 2 laundry facilities. It is surrounded by Lake Destiny and Springwood Lake. Located in Altamonte Springs, close proximity to Cranes Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland, and more. Tenants must be approved by Condo Board Association.



Application fees are $85.00 per adult over 18. $275.00 administrative fee. Hamptonandhampton.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5535166)