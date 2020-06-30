All apartments in Altamonte Springs
932 Lake Destiny Road

Location

932 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo at Destiny Springs Condominium.
The 2/1unit located within minutes from Downtown Orlando, the Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte with specialty shops and great restaurants that surround you. Move-in ready 2nd floor condo has a wonderful split floorplan, light and bright interior with wooden floor. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher! The bathroom is updated with a new bathtub and a siding shower door, both bedrooms are spacious and have closets. Your day can start with a cup of coffee on the nice balcony...
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Lake Destiny Road have any available units?
932 Lake Destiny Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 Lake Destiny Road have?
Some of 932 Lake Destiny Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Lake Destiny Road currently offering any rent specials?
932 Lake Destiny Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Lake Destiny Road pet-friendly?
No, 932 Lake Destiny Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 932 Lake Destiny Road offer parking?
No, 932 Lake Destiny Road does not offer parking.
Does 932 Lake Destiny Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Lake Destiny Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Lake Destiny Road have a pool?
No, 932 Lake Destiny Road does not have a pool.
Does 932 Lake Destiny Road have accessible units?
No, 932 Lake Destiny Road does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Lake Destiny Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 Lake Destiny Road has units with dishwashers.

