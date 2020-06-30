932 Lake Destiny Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo at Destiny Springs Condominium.

The 2/1unit located within minutes from Downtown Orlando, the Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte with specialty shops and great restaurants that surround you. Move-in ready 2nd floor condo has a wonderful split floorplan, light and bright interior with wooden floor. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher! The bathroom is updated with a new bathtub and a siding shower door, both bedrooms are spacious and have closets. Your day can start with a cup of coffee on the nice balcony...

