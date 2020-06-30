All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

914 Redwood Courtn

914 Redwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

914 Redwood Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARGE CORNER LOT WITH PRIVACY FENCE - Property Id: 182778

Great Seminole County schools. Large fenced corner lot yard.
Dining and living room separate. Tile thru out the entire home.
3/2. 2 car garage with 4 car driveway. Easy access to highway, public transport, shopping and tons of restaurants.
Yard and quarterly pest control included in lease.
Freshly painted inside. New appliances will be installed with lease agreement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182778
Property Id 182778

(RLNE5368387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Redwood Courtn have any available units?
914 Redwood Courtn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Redwood Courtn have?
Some of 914 Redwood Courtn's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Redwood Courtn currently offering any rent specials?
914 Redwood Courtn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Redwood Courtn pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Redwood Courtn is pet friendly.
Does 914 Redwood Courtn offer parking?
Yes, 914 Redwood Courtn offers parking.
Does 914 Redwood Courtn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Redwood Courtn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Redwood Courtn have a pool?
No, 914 Redwood Courtn does not have a pool.
Does 914 Redwood Courtn have accessible units?
No, 914 Redwood Courtn does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Redwood Courtn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Redwood Courtn has units with dishwashers.

