914 Redwood Courtn

Amenities
LARGE CORNER LOT WITH PRIVACY FENCE - Property Id: 182778
Great Seminole County schools. Large fenced corner lot yard.
Dining and living room separate. Tile thru out the entire home.
3/2. 2 car garage with 4 car driveway. Easy access to highway, public transport, shopping and tons of restaurants.
Yard and quarterly pest control included in lease.
Freshly painted inside. New appliances will be installed with lease agreement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182778
Property Id 182778
(RLNE5368387)