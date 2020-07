Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Situated between Altamonte Springs and Maitland, this condo is just minutes away from I-4, Uptown Altamonte, RDV Sportsplex and nearby restaurants. Everything you need is at your fingertips. Not to mention the awesome Seminole County Schools. Enjoy a nice unobstructed view of Lake Destiny from your screened-in balcony or better yet watch the sunset. This community has tennis courts, clubhouse, a community boat ramp and multiple pools!