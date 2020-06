Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pool ceiling fan extra storage range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

3-2 condo on the second floor with a great view of the Swimming pool and lake. Has ceiling fans, fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups. The kitchen area is open to the living room with slider doors to an outside view. The grand bedroom has double closets and extra storage shelves in the wide hall closet. Sewer included. Located in Altamonte Springs, close to I-4, dining, shopping and entertainment.