877 Grand Regency #104

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL ! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL ! This condo is in the gated community of Crescent Place at Lake Lotus. SPACIOUS living area. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counter tops, plenty of cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Tile flooring throughout kitchen and living/dining areas. Spacious bedrooms. Nice bathrooms with granite counter tops. Screened in lanai. The neighborhood features a nice community pool/spa, tennis court, exercise facility and clubhouse. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Bear Lake Elementary School, Teague Middle School, and Lake Brantley High School. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2632719)