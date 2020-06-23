All apartments in Altamonte Springs
877 Grand Regency #104
877 Grand Regency #104

877 Grand Regency #104 Pt · No Longer Available
Location

877 Grand Regency #104 Pt, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL ! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL ! This condo is in the gated community of Crescent Place at Lake Lotus. SPACIOUS living area. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counter tops, plenty of cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Tile flooring throughout kitchen and living/dining areas. Spacious bedrooms. Nice bathrooms with granite counter tops. Screened in lanai. The neighborhood features a nice community pool/spa, tennis court, exercise facility and clubhouse. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Bear Lake Elementary School, Teague Middle School, and Lake Brantley High School. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2632719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Grand Regency #104 have any available units?
877 Grand Regency #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 Grand Regency #104 have?
Some of 877 Grand Regency #104's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Grand Regency #104 currently offering any rent specials?
877 Grand Regency #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Grand Regency #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 877 Grand Regency #104 is pet friendly.
Does 877 Grand Regency #104 offer parking?
No, 877 Grand Regency #104 does not offer parking.
Does 877 Grand Regency #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 Grand Regency #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Grand Regency #104 have a pool?
Yes, 877 Grand Regency #104 has a pool.
Does 877 Grand Regency #104 have accessible units?
No, 877 Grand Regency #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Grand Regency #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 877 Grand Regency #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
