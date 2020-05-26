834 Grand Regency Pointe

Amenities
CREDIT SCORE MUST BE ABOVE 600 PER THE HOA
Move-in ready 2nd-floor condo located in the gated community of Crescent Place. Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer! Large bedrooms with huge walk-in closets! WATER, TRASH AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. Community amenities include a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care area, and valet trash pick up. A must see!!!
**ADDITIONAL HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED
Additional HOA application:
Single $50.00 Married $80.00.
Orientation cost- Single $100.00, Married $120.00.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.