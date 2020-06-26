All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:38 PM

831 Camargo Way

831 Camargo Way · (470) 288-1137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Altamonte Springs condo in a wonderful area and condominium complex. Unit is in excellent condition. Condo is in close proximity to Altamonte Mall and the State College, call now!

*This property is a self showing unit, please follow instructions below to register for self viewings
1. Call or text 888-883-1198 with code 1353348
2. Follow prompts to register for self showing
3. Community is gated, dial #0000 at gate to have office open gate for you, if no one is in office, please wait to side for cars to enter through entrance and follow in, cars go in very frequently. Do NOT go in through exit gate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Camargo Way have any available units?
831 Camargo Way has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 831 Camargo Way currently offering any rent specials?
831 Camargo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Camargo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 Camargo Way is pet friendly.
Does 831 Camargo Way offer parking?
No, 831 Camargo Way does not offer parking.
Does 831 Camargo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Camargo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Camargo Way have a pool?
No, 831 Camargo Way does not have a pool.
Does 831 Camargo Way have accessible units?
No, 831 Camargo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Camargo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Camargo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Camargo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Camargo Way does not have units with air conditioning.
