827 CAMARGO WAY

Amenities
Nice split floor plan with a bonus room (solarium). This place can be rented furnished or non-furnished. The community is resort style with amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, volleyball court, indoor basketball court, playground and racquetball court. Wonderful location with easy access to major roadways like I-4 and the 414. There is also plenty of great local shopping (Costco, Walmart, Target and many more) and dining options! Not to mention desirable Seminole county school zone.