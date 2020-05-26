All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 827 CAMARGO WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
827 CAMARGO WAY
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:32 AM

827 CAMARGO WAY

827 Camargo Way · (321) 441-0768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

827 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
volleyball court
Nice split floor plan with a bonus room (solarium). This place can be rented furnished or non-furnished. The community is resort style with amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, volleyball court, indoor basketball court, playground and racquetball court. Wonderful location with easy access to major roadways like I-4 and the 414. There is also plenty of great local shopping (Costco, Walmart, Target and many more) and dining options! Not to mention desirable Seminole county school zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 CAMARGO WAY have any available units?
827 CAMARGO WAY has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 CAMARGO WAY have?
Some of 827 CAMARGO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 CAMARGO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
827 CAMARGO WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 CAMARGO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 827 CAMARGO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 827 CAMARGO WAY offer parking?
No, 827 CAMARGO WAY does not offer parking.
Does 827 CAMARGO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 CAMARGO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 CAMARGO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 827 CAMARGO WAY has a pool.
Does 827 CAMARGO WAY have accessible units?
No, 827 CAMARGO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 827 CAMARGO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 CAMARGO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 827 CAMARGO WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity