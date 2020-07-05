696 Youngstown Pkwy #315

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court tennis court

Lovely 2/2 Lower Level - 2/2 - 1st Floor

Lovely (2) bedrooms & (2) bathroom condo located on the ground floor. Combo Living & Dining room with tons of pantry space. All black/stainless kitchen appliances included as well as a stackable washer & dryer. Ceiling fans and blinds included in every room. BONUS: Water and garbage are included in rent. Sorry no pets



The community is nestled in oak trees and very quiet. It has a jogging trail along the Little Wekiva River. For those that work, not far from I-4 but this unit still offers a quite and hidden home. This community is zoned for Great School: Teague Middle & Lake Brantley High. The community is close to Altamonte Mall Shopping Center for shopping and with lots of nice restaurants. Great Location. Visit our website at www.allaboutmgmt.com or contact: Wanda Rosa 407-688-7405 x.105



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2549706)