Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

696 Youngstown Pkwy #315

696 Youngstown Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

696 Youngstown Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Lovely 2/2 Lower Level - 2/2 - 1st Floor
Lovely (2) bedrooms & (2) bathroom condo located on the ground floor. Combo Living & Dining room with tons of pantry space. All black/stainless kitchen appliances included as well as a stackable washer & dryer. Ceiling fans and blinds included in every room. BONUS: Water and garbage are included in rent. Sorry no pets

The community is nestled in oak trees and very quiet. It has a jogging trail along the Little Wekiva River. For those that work, not far from I-4 but this unit still offers a quite and hidden home. This community is zoned for Great School: Teague Middle & Lake Brantley High. The community is close to Altamonte Mall Shopping Center for shopping and with lots of nice restaurants. Great Location. Visit our website at www.allaboutmgmt.com or contact: Wanda Rosa 407-688-7405 x.105

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2549706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 have any available units?
696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 have?
Some of 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 currently offering any rent specials?
696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 pet-friendly?
No, 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 offer parking?
No, 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 does not offer parking.
Does 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 have a pool?
Yes, 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 has a pool.
Does 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 have accessible units?
No, 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 696 Youngstown Pkwy #315 does not have units with dishwashers.

