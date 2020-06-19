673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201

Amenities

Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! This Townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors,modern light gray paint, large open floor plan with lots of natural lights and windows, vaulted ceilings, downstairs master suite, upstairs loft overlooks large living area, kitchen features in eat-in area, screened lanai overlooks community pool. Inside laundry with full-size washer and dryer. Amenities include a fitness room, community pool. water, sewer, trash and ground maintenance included in rent! 1 car detached garage included. Desirable Lake Brantley School district. Sorry, No pets allowed, HOA Application required.



No Pets Allowed



