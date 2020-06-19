All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201

673 Sandy Neck Lane · (407) 855-0331
Location

673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! This Townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors,modern light gray paint, large open floor plan with lots of natural lights and windows, vaulted ceilings, downstairs master suite, upstairs loft overlooks large living area, kitchen features in eat-in area, screened lanai overlooks community pool. Inside laundry with full-size washer and dryer. Amenities include a fitness room, community pool. water, sewer, trash and ground maintenance included in rent! 1 car detached garage included. Desirable Lake Brantley School district. Sorry, No pets allowed, HOA Application required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 have any available units?
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 have?
Some of 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 does offer parking.
Does 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 has a pool.
Does 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
