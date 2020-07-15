All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

655 Magic Court Apt. 185

655 Magic Court · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

655 Magic Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Hidden Springs Altamonte!!! -
Welcome home to this ADORABLE first floor unit in Altamonte Springs, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you drive through this quiet and welcoming neighborhood. Large windows highlight lots of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. SPACIOUS master bathroom features its own PRIVATE bathroom. Kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Separate dining area off kitchen. Cozy up to the fireplace located in the central living area with high ceilings.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Forest City Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School.NO PETS Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE Immediately

(RLNE5874187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 have any available units?
655 Magic Court Apt. 185 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 currently offering any rent specials?
655 Magic Court Apt. 185 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 is pet friendly.
Does 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 offer parking?
No, 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 does not offer parking.
Does 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 have a pool?
No, 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 does not have a pool.
Does 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 have accessible units?
No, 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Magic Court Apt. 185 does not have units with air conditioning.
