655 Magic Court Apt. 185

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Hidden Springs Altamonte!!! -

Welcome home to this ADORABLE first floor unit in Altamonte Springs, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you drive through this quiet and welcoming neighborhood. Large windows highlight lots of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. SPACIOUS master bathroom features its own PRIVATE bathroom. Kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Separate dining area off kitchen. Cozy up to the fireplace located in the central living area with high ceilings.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Forest City Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School.NO PETS Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE Immediately



