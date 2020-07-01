626 Pershing Drive

Amenities
Spacious pool home in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 225114
For Rent by Owner. Spacious 3 bedroom/2 baths, 2 car garage pool home in Altamonte Springs close to Maitland Avenue. Quiet neighborhood, large fenced yard, oversized pool. Hardwood floors throughout, stone countertops, eat-in kitchen, screened porch, indoor laundry room with washer and drier. Large 2 car garage. Clean and freshly painted. Available now! Rent includes pool service.
Quiet neighborhood with little drive- through traffic, close to I-4 and SR 436. Great A-rated schools.
Pets OK with additional deposit.
Call Donna or Jim at 407 739 0566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225114
